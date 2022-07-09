Marcia Dunn Crain, age 66, of Lexington, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday June 29, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and departed peacefully in the presence of love.
Born Oct. 13, 1955, in Louisville, Marcia was raised in Clarkson, Kentucky, where she was a 1973 graduate of Clarkson High School and developed many close and lifelong friendships. She attended Western Kentucky University where she obtained her degree as an X-ray technician and cared for patients for many years in various healthcare settings. Later in life, she turned her love of cosmetics and beauty products into a career by working with Lancome and Estee Lauter.
Marcia had many passions in her life. With an unparalleled love of coffee, she was never happier than to sip a latte with friends or while quietly enjoying the peacefulness of her backyard. At any given time, she could be found watching re-runs of Hallmark Christmas movies or listening to her favorite songs from the 60’s and 70’s. A lover of animals, she enjoyed spending time with her two furry companions, Bella and Beau, and enjoyed vacationing in the mountains where she could take in the beautiful scenery. A member of Broadway Christian Church, she was a lifelong follower of God and shining example of Christ’s love. Above all, she loved people. Whether it was conversing with her family, catching up with old friends, or meeting new people, Marcia loved being around others. Her kindness, generosity, and quick sense of humor undoubtedly left an impression on everyone she met.
Marcia was preceded in death by her loving and dearly missed parents, Arville Dunn and Eula Johnson Dunn, of Clarkson.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Charles Crain, Jr., of Lexington; her daughter, Jenna Faust (Dustin), of Lexington; and two brothers David Dunn (Joy Beth), of Bowling Green, & Philip Dunn (Lina), of Elizabethtown. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 5 from 5-8 p.m. EST at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home (Harrodsburg Road location) in Lexington, Kentucky.
Visitation was also held on Wednesday, July 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. CST at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 6 at 1 p.m. CST at Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial was held at Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield immediately following.
Donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
