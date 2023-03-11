Margaret Ann Stevenson Langdon, age 84, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1938 in Leitchfield, the daughter of the late Elmon and Stella Poteet Stevenson.
She is survived by one daughter, Rita Wilson (Lance), of Leitchfield, and one son, Russell Langdon (Annette), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Roger Lee Langdon, and one son, Ronald Langdon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Garry Watkins will be officiating. Burial will be in the Claggett Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
