Margie A. Higgs, age 77, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1945 in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Morris and Juanita Tucker Alexander.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Higgs, of Caneyville, and children, Todd Pollock (Lisa), of Lexington, Tracey Kasey (Rusty), of McDaniels, and Dylan Higgs, of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. CST on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Gary Embry officiating. Burial was in the Layman Cemetery. Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. CST on Thursday until time of services.
