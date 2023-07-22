Margie Portman Hazelwood, age 91, of Tar Hill, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1931 in East Grayson County, the daughter of the late Herman and Alverta Whitfill Dennis.
She is survived by three sons, Dale Portman, Ray Portman, and Cliff Hazelwood (Julie), and three daughters, Evelyn Sims (Jerry), Belinda Roof (Larry), and Charlotte Angus.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Irvin Portman; her second husband, Clifford “Sack” Hazelwood; two sons, Larry and Ronnie Portman; and three daughters-in-law, Mary Hazelwood, Kim Portman and Joyce Portman.
Funeral Mass was at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Steve Hohman officiating. Burial was in the St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time to leave for the church for services. A prayer service was held at 6 p.m at the funeral home on Wednesday night.
