Margret Ann Bloyd, age 67, of Falls of Rough, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on July 16, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Lois Cunningham Scheidell.
She is survived by her son, Donnie R. Bloyd, Jr., of Falls of Rough.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. on Wednesday until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.