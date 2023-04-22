Marilyn Gaye Lee, age 79, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on Sept. 4, 1943 in Welch’s Creek, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Damon and Christal Embry Woodcock.
Left to honor Gaye’s memory are one son, Mark Lee (Lisa), and one daughter, Beth Embry (Tracy).
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, S. J. Lee, and one son, Gregory J. Lee.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Ray Phelps officiating. Burial was in Flatwood Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
