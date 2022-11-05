Marilyn Jean Davis, age 77, of Brownsville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Norton Downtown in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on July 1, 1945 in Brownsville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Cecil and Helen Warnell Alexander.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill Davis Blankenship (Marion), of Brownsville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Winston Davis, and two sons, Martin Lee and Darren Davis.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Sunny Point Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
