Marilyn Kay “Sissy” Gibson, age 57, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born on Nov. 1, 1964 in Leitchfield the daughter of the late Doris Jean (Riggs) Gibson and Maxwell Gibson, who survives.
Sissy was a member of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed farming, especially working with cattle, and working in concrete. She was very strong-willed and loved her children and grandchildren.
Aside from her father, she is survived by two sons, Matthew Gibson and Briar Morrison; two grandchildren, Westin and Kinslee Gibson; one sister, Maxine Skaggs; and two brothers, Lewis and Stevie Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Jean (Riggs) Gibson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial was in Little Flock Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 12 noon until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Miss Gibson. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Marilyn Kay “Sissy” Gibson and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.