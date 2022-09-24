Marion “Roger” Armes, age 58, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1964 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the son of Marion D. and Janice Blankenship Armes.
He is survived by his spouse, Becky Duncan Armes; a daughter, Laranda Armes; three step-children, Rebecca Burnette, Samuel and Andrew Whitely; his mother, Janice Blankenship Armes; and his father, Marion D. Armes.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Hazelwood Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services.
