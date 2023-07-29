Marion Wilbur Huff, 83, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1939 in Caneyville, the son of the late Ambers and Verbal Bratcher Huff.
He is survived by his three sons, Anthony Huff (Sheri), Eric Huff (Cindy), and David Huff (Melissa); and one daughter, Fran Hallahan (James).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Roger Allen will be officiating. Burial will be in the Deweese Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Sunday until time of services.
