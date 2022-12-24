Marjorie A. Sharp, age 90, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1932 in Howe Valley, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Abraham and Mae Daugherty Morgan.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Lee Sharp (Audrey), of Owensboro, Vivian Ann Decker (Wilbur), of Clarkson, Raymond Morgan Sharp (Patricia), of Clarkson, Douglas Carroll Sharp (Vonda), of Glendale, Kenneth Alan Sharp (Valerie), of Millerstown, Jo Anna Sharp, of Glendale, Elizabeth Carol Thomas (Barry), of Leitchfield, Martha Faye Welch (Dave), of Fishers, Indiana, and Meade C. Sharp (Lu Ann), of Millerstown; and daughter-in-law, Marsha Sharp, of Lebanon Junction.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Meade Carroll Sharp, and son, Phillip Wayne Sharp.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
