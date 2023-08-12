Marjorie Fern Higdon, age 87, of Louisville, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born Aug. 10, 1935 in Hudson, Kentucky the daughter of the late Sam Clark and Mary Olive Edwards Clark.
Marjorie and her late husband, Kenneth, enjoyed singing gospel, Christian and country music. Marjorie also enjoyed Facebook, crocheting, flea markets, thrift stores and yard sales. Always willing to help people or take strangers in, Marjorie was a big family person. She looked forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to honor Marjorie’s memory are her children, Donnie Harris (Patrick Satterfield), Randell Harris (Regena), Bonnie Emerick (Dianna Donahue), Lottie Meredith (Coleman), Wayne Higdon (Carol), and Rebecca Hash; her faithful little dog (Jack Russell Mix), Breck; eight grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Leo Higdon, and one son, Tony Higdon
Funeral services were held at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 11, 2023. Burial was at Eveleigh Cemetery. Visitation was held at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Higdon. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Marjorie Fern Higdon and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.