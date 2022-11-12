Marlee Jo Willis, the infant daughter of Christopher and Stephanie Probus Willis, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Louisville.
Aside from her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Greg and Mary “Cookie” Willis and Dwayne and Sheila Probus; great-grandparents, Wendell and Virginia “Jenny” Embry; one aunt, Rebecca Jo Newton (Sean); three uncles, Stephen Probus (Meghan), Gregory Shawn Willis and Brandon Scott Willis; eight cousins, Kailey Grace Willis, Kenlei Newton, Sadie Probus, Cooper Aubrey, Easton Newton, Connor Probus, Luke Walton and Della Rose Probus; and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.
Marlee Jo was preceded in death by great-grandparents Otha and Ettie Mae Willis, Alfrod and Kathy Weston and Clifford, Jonell and Voneda Probus; one great-uncle, Tommy Willis; and one aunt, Crystal Gayle Willis.
All services will be private.
Any floral gifts or other expressions of sympathy can be sent to Caneyville Memorial Chapel.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Miss Willis. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Marlee Jo Willis and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.caneyvillememorial.com.
