Marlin DelMonico, age 66, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her residence. She was born Feb. 2, 1956 in Clarkson the daughter of the late Millard and Velda Imitha Williams Willis.
Marlin was a very strong and independent woman. She truly fought for what she believed in. A devoted mother, she took great pride in caring for her home and family. She was also proud to be a graduate of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s CNA program. In her spare time she enjoyed puzzles, games, sewing, reading and caring for her beautiful rose garden.
Left to honor Marlin’s memory are her husband, Fred Louis DelMonico; two daughters, Maria Michelle Campbell and Ashley Denise Cave-Guy (Justin); one son, Eric Michael Campbell (Margi); three sisters, Audrey Sharp (Ron), Doris Embry (Carl), and Letta Hayes (Roger); and one brother, Wayne Willis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and will be held again from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
