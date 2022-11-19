Marsha Gail Grant, 68, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Marie Grant; sisters, Linda Duvall, Faye Kessinger and Sandy Johnston; and a very special granddaughter, Carly Gail Horton. We all know that she is so happy to have her girl back!
Marsha is survived by her two loving daughters, Crystal Marie Hardin and Dani Lee Hardin; three beautiful grandchildren, Lindsey Marie Hockenbury, John Tanner Compton and Zoey Leenah Compton; brothers, Danny Grant, Jeff Grant, Pat Grant, and Todd Grant; sisters, Freda Manion and Kathy Grant; as well as a host of extended family and friends to cherish his loving memory forever.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Southwest Louisville Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
