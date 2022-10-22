Martha Ann “Cookie” Cecil, 70, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
She was a hairdresser for 40+ years and a former Trendsetters Cosmetologist. She was an amazing grandmother and mom, and never met a stranger. She loved animals, cooked amazing meals and always had a smile on her face and a story to tell. She was always willing to help anyone. She loved her family and was always proud to say so. A golden heart stopped beating on Monday.
Cookie was born to I.J. and Daisy Williams Powell, both preceding her in death. She had three siblings: Joe, who also preceded her in death, Tommy Powell, of Big Clifty, and Kay Hatfield, of Clarkson. She is survived by her loving husband, Walter Cecil, of Big Clifty; her two sons, Adam Pearl (Lakisha), of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Pat Pearl (Pam), of Big Clifty; eight grandchildren, A.J., Ayden, Austin, Ava, Chris, Noah, Abby and Logan Pearl; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in Little Clifty Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and again from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Cecil. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Martha Ann “Cookie” Cecil and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
