Martha Ann Decker, age 73, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 2, 1948, in Grayson County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Tom Decker and Rosie Hayse.
Martha is survived by one son, Larry Decker (Lisa), and one daughter, Pamela Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
