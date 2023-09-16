Martha Elizabeth Sebastian, age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1948 in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Blanford and Helen Armes Haynes.
She was employed as a press operator at IMS Manufacturing, Kane Manufacturing, and Phar-Shar Manufacturing. She later worked at Caught Ya Lookin’, Children’s Designer and Manufacturing in Leitchfield. She enjoyed going to yard sales and antiques shows. She especially loved doing things outdoors; in her garden, with her flowers, yard work and at the farm. She married her husband, Rondal “Hondo’ Sebastian on June 18, 1965. They loved spending time with one another and together enjoyed riding Harleys, restoring antique vehicles and tractors side by side, and attending cruise-ins and tractor shows until his death in 2020. Martha was a member of Horsley Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Sebastian (Michael Moore), of Frankfort, and James Sebastian (Diana), of Cub Run; two grandchildren, Morgan Moore and Jacob Sebastian; brother, Ralph Haynes, of Hardinsburg; three nieces, Melissa Critchelow, Michelle Hammon, and Rackel Fentress; and one nephew, Ralph Haynes Jr.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rondal “Hondo” Sebastian; three sisters, Lucy, Annie, and Mona Haynes; and two brothers, Clinton and Donald Haynes.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Madrid Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
