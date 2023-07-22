Martha Jean Elmore, age 84, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1938 in Big Clifty, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Ellis Hart and Essie Flois Taylor Hart Johnson.
After graduating from Clarkson High School, she attended the Louisville Business College. She was a homemaker and farmer who enjoyed cooking, gardening, horses, sewing, teaching bible classes, singing and writing letters and religious materials. Martha was a Clarkson High School Alumni, a longtime member of the Grayson County Homemakers: Anneta Chapter, and a member of various saddle clubs. She was a member of the Mill Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Jean Cole, of Popular Bluff, Missouri, and Rebecca (Becky) Ann Miller (Harold), of Leitchfield; an adopted daughter, Teresa Elmore Cruz; seven grandchildren, Hannah Lael Cole-Wells (Steve), Jordan Leigh Marshall, Ian Michael Cole (Baleigh), Isabelle Lynn Cole (Todd Patterson), Isaac David Miller (Morgan), Stefan Thomas Miller (Samantha) and Micah Skelton; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Earl Edward Hart. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Meredith Elmore, and one great-grandson, Harrison Banks.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the family farm. Friends arrived at 2 p.m. Sunday. Family officiated. Burial was in the Anneta Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The family farm is located at 10098 Anneta Rd. in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Friends and family attending the visitation and funeral were asked to park at a few designated places across the street from the house as well as the parking lot at Anneta United Baptist Church. The family appreciated everyone’s cooperation.
