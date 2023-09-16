Marty Lynn Logsdon, age 57, of Clarkson, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born Oct. 30, 1965, in Elizabethtown, to the late Bobby and Dorothy Willis Logsdon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Marty is survived by three sons, Eric Logsdon (Mandy), Joshua Logsdon (Caroline) and Dylan Logsdon; a daughter, Tiffany Duke (Chris); and a step-daughter, Sydni Walden.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rogers Funeral Home.
