Marvin Dixon, age 63, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 as a result of a tractor accident.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1959 in Clarkson, Kentucky the son of the late Frank and Callie Oldham Dixon.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Dixon, of Caneyville, and children, Alicia Wells (Kenny), Matthew Dixon (Samantha), Shannon Johnston (Scott), Tabitha Miller, Jennifer Duvall (Brian) and his bonus son, Doug Walden.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church on Caney Creek Road with Bro. John Geary officiating. Burial was in the Shrewsbury Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.