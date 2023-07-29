Marvin Wayne VanOver, 68, of Falls of Rough, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his home.
He was born on May 9, 1955 in Corbin, the son of the late Marion and Rosa Wagner VanOver.
Marvin was a Veteran of both the US Army and the United States Air Force, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. Following his retirement from the Armed Forces, Marvin continued his service as a civil servant in the same field until his retirement. He enjoyed reading, collecting, fixing things, bargain shopping, and hunting & fishing. He was a member of the Lutheran faith.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Gloria VanOver; his two sons, Wayne VanOver (Katrina) & Andrew VanOver, all of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Charlie, Lane, Gage & Augustus; five brothers, Marion, Henry, Danny, Johnny & Tony Vanover; and four sisters, Janice Vanover, Wanda Blevins, Mattie Vanover & Gidget Wolz. Several nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbors also survive.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Yerica VanOver.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Jeff Greenwell officiating. Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
