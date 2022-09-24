Mary Alice Jacobs Fulkerson, age 92, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Louisville, to the late Broadus “B.E.” and Mary Delsie Carnes Jacobs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Fulkerson, and her son, Calvin Ray Fulkerson.
Mary Alice is survived by her children, Ron Fulkerson (Sharon), Susan Webb (Scotty), Debbie Carman (Ova) and Gary Wayne Fulkerson (Tracey); and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Fulkerson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Art Hatfield officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 9 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
