Mary Barbara (Sims) Pierce, 83, passed away April 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s and Elizabeth Hospital. Barbara was born on Sept. 9, 1939, to the late Maurice and Viola Sims of Hart County.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Arthur P. Pierce; brothers, James S. Sims, James C. Sims, Donald J. Sims and Bernard Sims; and sisters Pauline, Mary Doris and Bernice.
She is survived by her children, Paul Pierce (Teresa), Delores Kleber (Jerry) and Roy Pierce (Shannon); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Clevie Sims and John Sims; sisters, Burnetta Higdon and Brenda Bratcher; and a special friend, Linda McIntyre.
Funeral mass was Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. (CST) at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1256 St. Anthony Rd., Clarkson, KY with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Burial followed in St. Anthony Cemetery in Peonia.
Visitation was Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 1-8 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation was also Monday, May 1, 2023 from 3-8 p.m. (CST) at Rogers Funeral Home, 115 West Main St., Clarkson, KY.
Prayer service was held at 6 p.m. (CST) Monday at Rogers Funeral Home.
