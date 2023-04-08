Mary Ellen Denison Beville, age 91, of Edgewater, Florida, formerly of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 in Florida.
She was born June 18, 1931 in Michigan to the late Herbert and Susan Dion Denison.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Beville, and a son, Denis Beville.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Caroline Coke and Barbara Beville, both of Florida, and two sons, Gibbon Beville, of Grayson County, and Earl Beville, of Ohio.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Watkins Funeral Home.
