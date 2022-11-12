Mary Ellen Jenkins, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Leitchfield.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1946 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Paul Edward and Mattie Miller Jenkins.
She is survived by her three sons, Billy Neff, Christopher Neff (Barbara), and Joey Neff (Shannon).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Cremation followed the service.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until time of services.
