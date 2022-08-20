Mary Frances White, age 81, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and formerly of Bogota, Illinois, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Honey Cemetery in Bogota, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Mary Frances was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in Huron, Tennessee, the daughter of Rosco Garfield and Raymell (Myracle) Taylor. She married Woodie White, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 1994.
Mary Frances was a cook on an offshore oil rig for many years. She was a member of the Bogota Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing and taking care animals.
Mary Frances is survived by:
Children — Linda (Craig) Ashton, of Lansing, Michigan, and Mary (Michael) Fidler, of Clarkson, Kentucky
Granddaughters — Tonya (Jonlee) Anderle, Sonya (Johnny) Stricklin and Chelsie Ashton
5 Great-Grandchildren
1 Great-great Grandchild
Brothers — Stanley Taylor and Bobby Taylor
Sisters — Charlotte Nelson and Wilma Lugar
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Aimee Vanderkarr, and a brother, James Edward Taylor.
