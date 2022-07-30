Mary Gene Burkhead, age 64, of Campton, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home.
She was born on June 22, 1958, in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, the daughter of Paul and Nancy Goodman Willoughby.
She is survived by four daughters, Jennifer Sadler (Daniel), Mary Sarver-Douthitt (Rodney), Julie Wisdom and Gina Beckford (Calvin); and four sons, Stephen Sarver (Tonya), Robert Sarver (Deana), Luke Burkhead (Mara) and Mark Burkhead.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Burkhead, Jr.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Embry officiating. Burial followed in the Calvert Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Wednesday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
