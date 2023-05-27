Mary Helen Embry, age 81, of McDaniels, Kentucky, passed away May 18, 2023 at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility where she was a resident since 2018. She was born in Falls of Rough, Kentucky on May 14, 1942, daughter of the late Mitchell and Mary Whitaker Hazelwood. Mary Helen was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, quilting, flower and vegetable gardening and being outdoors — especially mowing her yard. She was a wonderful cook and entertained each Friday night with dinner for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Embry; grandson, Michael Lee Embry; and siblings, Bethel, Otto, Eugene and Virginia Hazelwood, and Katherine McClellan.
Mary Helen is survived by three children, Regina Dupin, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, Phyllis Horn, of Clarkson, Kentucky, and David (Vickie) Embry, of Leitchfield, Kentucky; three grandchildren, David Dupin (Troy Rigsby), Cassie (Garrett) Swift and Cody Embry; one sister, Dorothy (Marvin) Embry, of Lewisport, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. with burial in the McDaniels Cemetery. Visitation began at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. All times were central.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
