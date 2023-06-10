Mary Lena Stevenson, a loving, loyal, inspiring, and generous woman, passed away on June 1, 2023.
Born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, Mary lived a life devoted to her family, friends, and faith.
Mary is survived by her children, Ezra (Robin), Gloria (Robbie), Greg (Lisa), and Lawrence (Cindy); and her special daughters-in-law Thelma and Shelia. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Hawkeye" Stevenson, and her parents, Jack and Alma Jewell.
Visitation was held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. CDT and Monday, June 5, 2023 at 9 a.m. CDT at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel, located at 2373 West Elizabethtown Rd., Leitchfield, Kentucky, 42754. Services took place on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. CDT at the same location.
