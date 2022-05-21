Mary “Marty” Sims Budwit, age 77, passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes.
She was born Dec. 29, 1944 in Garyson County, to the late Herbert and Clara Allison Sims. She was a server at Huddle House.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Norm Budwit.
Marty is survived by three daughters, Joyce Johnson, Janet Adamson (Jim) and Michelle Flowers (Brian); and a step-daughter, Jane Seymour (Stan).
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Anthony Cemetery with Rev. Brandon Williams officiating.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
