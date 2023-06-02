Kaylee Masden is among 15 members of the Lindsey Wilson College women’s track and field team who have collected Academic All-Conference honors from the Mid-South Conference for the 2022-23 season.
Masden is a senior from Leitchfield. A Grayson County High School graduate, she has excelled throughout her career.
In order to be nominated for the honor by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must be in their third term or fourth quarter.
Masden, Jozlen Brisbon, Lotte Gertler, Eliza Hagens, Alina Hoberg, Emily Huber, Meredith Johnson, Jamie Moses, Jordan Nelson, Olivia Rudder, Cady Schoeck, Luna Senica, Alyssa Sharp, Macey Wilson and Zoe Wilson from Lindsey Wilson College each garnered the honor.
Johnson is a four-time honoree. Both Masden and Nelson are three-time honorees. Gertler, Hoberg, Huber, Senica, and Sharp each became second-time honorees while Brisbon, Hagens, Moses, Rudder, Schoeck, Macey and Zoe Wilson all collected their first academic all-conference nod.
Georgetown led the MSC with 18 honorees. Cumberlands (Ky.) had the second most honorees in the conference with 17.
