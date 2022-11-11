Grayson County High School graduate Kaylee Masden is among 11 student-athletes from the Lindsey Wilson College women’s cross-country program that were awarded Academic All-Conference selections, Mid-South Conference officials announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Masden is a senior runner for the Blue Raiders.
The 11 runners recognized from Lindsey Wilson College mark a new program record. In addition to Masden, Kirsten Crepps, Lotte Gertler, Eliza Hagens, Meredith Johnson, Jamie Moses, Olivia Rudder, Cady Schoeck, Alyssa Sharp, Macey Wilson and Zoe Wilson were honored from LWC.
This marks the fourth career honor for Crepps and Johnson, while Masden earned the nod for a third time. Gertler, Schoeck and Sharp each collected their second accolade, and Hagens, Moses, Rudder, Macey Wilson, and Zoe Wilson all earned their first academic honor.
Lindsey Wilson finished behind only Georgetown for the most selections in the conference. Georgetown edged Lindsey Wilson with 12 honorees.
The Lindsey Wilson runners were honored two days before competing in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green.
