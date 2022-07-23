GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County High School graduate Kaylee Masden is set to enter her senior season with the Lindsey Wilson College (LWC) women’s cross country team.
The LWC women’s cross-country team finished in sixth place at the 2021 Mid-South Conference Championship, a five-kilometer race. The 2021 Mid-South Conference Championship was held at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 5.
As a team, the Blue Raiders averaged a time of 20 minutes and 39 seconds.
Masden is a student-athlete from Leitchfield.
