The Grayson County Master Gardener Association is excited to announce the 14th annual Master Gardener Plant Fair & Spring Fling.
The Plant Fair will be on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will be held at the Grayson County Extension Office at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield.
The Plant Fair will showcase all types of lawn, garden, and ornamental plants, along with vegetable and fruit plants. Yard ornaments, crafts, and food will be available, as well.
Stop by the Master Gardener Welcome Center for a free gift and free seeds, plus register for our door prizes. There will also be a raffle and hourly door prizes. The Master Gardeners will host the Garden Gate Store featuring garden related items. And for the kids there will be an area to Plant Flowers for Mom.
The Kentucky Master Gardener Program is a volunteer management and outreach program of the Cooperative Extension Service and the University of Kentucky’s Cooperative Extension Service. Its mission is to educate and provide the community with educational programs and events. All profits generated by the Master Gardener Plant Fair will be used to further its mission in Grayson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.