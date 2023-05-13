May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so you will be hearing about mental health topics over the next few weeks. However, the conversation about mental health should not be confined to a single month given the impact it has on our daily lives. Many people face a mental health struggle in their lives. In fact, many of us have suffered or currently suffer from issues such as generalized anxiety disorder, depression, etc.
Discussing our mental health has not historically occurred in our society due to stigma. From television to social media, we are given a picture of mental health that simply is not true. To some of us, admitting that we are struggling mentally makes us feel weak or broken. However, if we discuss what is going on internally, we will discover that many of us are dealing with the same struggles. It is nothing to be ashamed of, as these issues are common as depicted in statistics. According to the Children’s Health Council, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) affects 6.8 million adults annually. Reaching out for assistance in the form of therapy is one resource we can utilize to receive treatment.
I can remember my first experience in a therapist’s office. I recall sitting in the lobby waiting to be seen, trying to hide the embarrassment on my face. Many thoughts rushed through my mind, no doubt ingrained into my thinking due to all the negative stigmas. I would soon discover that the therapy journey was, and is, one of the most freeing experiences I have ever had. I learned that there is no shame in reaching out and asking for help.
I long ago concluded that I do not have the right to force my mental health struggles onto those around me. If left untreated, mental health issues not only impact those who struggle but those we encounter. For the good of everyone, reaching out is a necessity—and reaching out for help has never been easier.
Through telehealth, patients can connect with a licensed therapist in the comfort of their homes. From local providers to online organizations, connecting to mental health services is fast and easy. Additionally, financial resources are available for those who are uninsured or need assistance. If telehealth is not suitable, there are providers who conduct face-to-face therapy sessions. Regardless of the circumstances, there are solutions.
As we go through this month, let us challenge ourselves to talk more about mental health—and continue the conversation throughout the year as mental health is a continuous journey. It is not enough to focus all our energy on a few weeks. We should talk about mental health as much as possible. The world would be a better place if we admit that mental health issues are just as important as physical health issues. Mental health is something worth talking about.
