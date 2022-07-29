As a new high school golf season begins, Grayson County High School sophomore Jackson Mayes is coming off an outstanding junior golf tournament campaign where he was named the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Player of the Year.
Mayes, who played in last year’s high school state tournament for the Cougars, captured the boys’ 15-18-year-old title. The award is based on performance, and Mayes finished with 877 points to beat Glasgow’s Bo Shelton, who finished with 869 points.
There were nearly 200 junior players from around Kentucky who earned points on the tour this year.
The tour takes a player’s top six tournament placings, and Mayes had one win, a tie for first-place, three second-place finishes and a tie for second-place. Each tournament and tournament finish has a point value.
His top finishes came at the Elizabethtown Country Club where he won and at Maywood Golf Course in Bardstown where he tied for the top honor.
With the title comes various honors beyond the Player of the Year, his mother, Tiffany Mayes said.
He will receive an invitation to play in the J.B. Holmes Cup in Danville at Old Bridge Country Club as part of a three-day event that includes a meet-and-greet and awards dinner, as well as match and stroke play Oct. 21-23.
He also will be the team captain at the Bluegrass Cup in Bowling Green where he will receive his Player of the Year award Oct. 29-30.
Additionally, Mayes earns an invitation to compete next July in the Champion of Champions World Championships in Ireland with players from 35 countries competing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.