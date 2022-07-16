Jackson Mayes has spent a big part of his life around golf, whether it’s been playing in tournaments, spending countless hours refining every aspect of his game or traveling to and from events around the state and beyond.
Afterall, Mayes, a sophomore at Grayson County High School, has had a club in his hands since he was 4.
He said his dad, Ben, introduced him to the game and he’s embraced it ever since.
“He started playing when he was very young as well. I guess it’s in my blood,” Mayes said. “It’s something that we will be able to enjoy together for a very long time.”
Mayes played his first competitive round as a 6-year-old, his mother, Tiffany said, and he’s been on the GCHS varsity team since the seventh-grade.
Mayes, 15, said one of the most satisfying aspects of golf, for him, is seeing his hard work rewarded with good play.
“The satisfaction you get when you are playing well because you know all the hard work and dedication is paying off,” he said.
Hard work is not something you will see Mayes shy away from.
“One thing I can say about Jackson is his love for the game and his desire to constantly get better,” said Cougars’ head coach Tony Embry. “I never have to worry if Jackson is working on his game.”
To get ready for the high school season, Mayes has spent a lot of time on the spring and summer tournament circuit with strong results.
He won tournaments at Polo Fields in Louisville, Maywood in Bardstown, in Georgetown and at a Kentucky Junior PGA Championship event in Elizabethtown, and had second-place finishes at Griffin Gate in Lexington, Crosswinds in Bowling Green, Weissinger Hills in Shelbyville, at the Franklin Country Club in Frankfort and in the Big Blue College Showcase at the University of Kentucky.
He also placed 19th in a NB3 Southeast Regional at the University of Georgia where he competed with many of the top players in the southeast, among other tournament play.
Mayes finished third last season in the 5th Region Tournament and earned a spot in the high school state tournament where he made the cut, firing rounds of 80 and 89. Teammate Landon Skees also earned a state berth last year for the Cougars.
With a new high school season soon starting, Mayes is focused on a return trip to the state tourney.
“To do even better than I did last year,” he said. “To work even harder to get there again. I only took a few weeks off after state and then I went right back to work. I put a lot of time in with my instructor, Corey Stith (Elizabethtown Country Club pro). He pushes me to be the very best I can be.“
Mayes said one area he has seen marked improvement in his game is his approach to a round and how he handles those hours of playing.
“My mental game has improved so much since last year,” he said. “I am able to move on from a bad shot and get past it. One bad shot doesn’t define a round. That’s what Corey and I have worked really hard on.”
He said he has plenty of room to get even better, especially with his approach shots.
“If I can get those more consistent, I can shoot even lower than I am right now,” he said.
Mayes, who has a goal of playing the game on the college level, said he heavily relies on his short game.
“Being able to scramble during my round to fight back and get myself into contention,” he said. “It’s hard to score very well when your short game is off.”
All of his work, he hopes, leads to an opportunity to play college golf.
“That’s always been the goal. Ultimately, I want to go DI, but I know how hard that is,” he said. “I’ve already turned some heads at the collegiate level. So I want to work towards the best offer I can get.”
Mayes said one of his high school goals is to play in the state tournament every year, but also to help his teammates.
“I really want to be a good leader and role model for the younger golfers on the team,” he said. “(I want to) be someone they can look up to…And I really want to be able to say I went to state all four years of high school. That would be a great story to tell some day.”
