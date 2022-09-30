SHEPHERDSVILLE — A few weeks ago, Jackson Mayes wasn’t even sure there would be postseason play in his high-school golf season.
A sophomore at Grayson County High School, Mayes was sidelined for several weeks due to a back injury placing his season in jeopardy.
On Monday — a week after earning a berth in the first round of the state tournament after shooting an 81 in the 5th Region Tournament — Mayes showed no ill effects from his injury by shooting a 1-over par 73 to tie for third-place among 80 golfers at Heritage Hill Golf Club.
“The wind was pretty bad, but I kept my composure,” Mayes said. “I told myself before every shot ‘be loose, be free.’ And that helped me a lot. I was free out there swinging the club.”
He now advances to the final two rounds of the state tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bowling Green Country Club. The top 15 individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to the final two state tournament rounds.
Mayes was sidelined for about a month, he said, and went to a massage therapist and had two doctor visits to help remedy his injury.
As it turned out, getting away from the game after a hectic spring and summer junior tour season, he said, may have helped him.
“A little break and come back stronger,” he said.
Mayes was 1-under through his first five holes Monday after starting on the backside. He closed the side with a pair of bogeys and two pars.
He was steady on the frontside by making up for two bogeys with birdies on the second and eighth holes to shoot even-par.
“This course is pretty tough and if you’re just looking at it, it’s tough to the eye,” Mayes said. “If you’re hitting good shots, it’s alright, and I was hitting good shots today.”
Last season at the state tournament, Mayes shot 80 and 89 and tied for 74th out of 142 players.
“My high-school season has been kind of iffy,” he said, “but it feels good to be able to go out and shoot like I should.”
He said the hardest part of his layoff was regaining his swing. He said he spent hours on the practice range working to rediscover it.
“It’s muscle-memory and when you take a break like that it’s hard to get it back,” Mayes said.
His teammate, junior Landon Skees, also earned a spot in the state tournament opening round and he shot an 88 and tied for 55th to close his season.
Skees made the turn at 41, but ran into trouble on the frontside, including a pair of double bogeys. Skees advanced to the state tournament off his round of 77 at region where he placed third overall.
On Tuesday and again at Heritage Hill Golf Club, GCHS junior Natalie Garrett made her first state tournament appearance and finished in a seven-way tie for 38th place after shooting a 94.
Garrett, who shot a 90 at region to qualify for the state tournament, closed her round by parring the 484-yard par-5 ninth hole after starting on the backside.
