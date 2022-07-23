With the return of sophomore Jackson Mayes and junior Landon Skees, Grayson County High School has a solid foundation for this golf season.
Both qualified last season for the state tournament after strong 5th Region Tournament performances.
For the Cougars to have a shot at a region title, coach Tony Embry knows filling out a competitive five-player lineup will go a long way toward having a shot at a title.
Mayes shot a 78 in last year’s region tournament and Skees a 79. Mayes played both days at the state tournament.
Embry said Mayes and Skees, “Obviously hope to repeat that feat this year. Both Landon and Jackson enjoy the game and work hard to improve. They both have a good temperament for the game and understand what it takes to improve and compete in high school golf.”
Embry expects Jake Rogers — the lone senior in the program — and junior Blain Brooks to be in the Cougars’ top four.
Rogers, who was chosen for the summer Governors Scholar program, has missed time on the course this summer and won’t return to Grayson County, Embry said, until Aug. 1.
“Rogers has some catching up to do,” Embry said.
He added Brooks needs to work on refining his game, especially around and on the greens, to reach his potential.
“Blain can hit the ball a ton, but must work on his short game and putting to become a more complete golfer,” Embry said.
Who earns the No. 5 spot for the Cougars remains up in the air as the Cougars opened the season Friday at the Daviess County Invitational.
Eighth-grader Connor Kannapel is in his third year with the Cougars and “shows some promise to help the team. He is working on improving in his driving and iron game,” Embry said.
Two new players also are out for the team, Embry said, in seventh-grader Landin Crawford and freshman Brack Allen.
“Both of these young men show promise and this year will be a work in progress with our after-school matches in hopes to contribute by the end of the season of next year,” he said.
The Cougars also are building for the future with a handful of elementary-school aged players joining the program.
“We also have some very young men coming up that show tons of potential,” Embry said. “We look forward to watching these guys grow and develop.”
Embry noted that fifth-grader Ben Cummings, fourth-graders Bentley Gary and Finn Cannon and third-grader Mason Day are in the program.
The 5th Region Tournament this year is at Heritage Hills Golf Club in Shepherdsville.
“We have signed up for several tournaments for the boys and look forward to seeing how we progress as we prepare for the regional tournament,” he said.
