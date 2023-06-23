Playing as a team matters a lot to Grayson County High School girls’ head basketball coach Mike McClintic.
It’s been that way since he began his coaching career in 1978 in Orleans, Indiana where he played and from where he graduated.
Now in his first few months of serving as the Lady Cougars’ head coach, McClintic has been happy how his team has embraced a team-first approach during summer play.
“It’s something I’ve emphasized my whole career. I want them to be positive and be good teammates,” he said. “I love the way they’re playing as a team. They’re being very positive with each other and pat each other on the back, and I’ve seen them give each other high-fives, and stuff like that, and I think that’s really important playing together as a team. They share the ball, and they’ve been very, very positive, and that’s made it easy for me.”
He said entering Friday’s final day of summer play prior to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s mandated two-week dead period, the varsity team had gone 6-6 and the junior varsity team was 9-1.
“I’m pleased with the way everything is going, and we haven’t really played any easy teams, so I’m pleased with the way they’ve been coming around,” McClintic said.
He said he wanted to evaluate his players in the heat of game action to see “what group might fit together.”
“They know the basic stuff that we want to do,” said McClintic, who was an assistant coach on the GCHS boys’ basketball staff last season. “There will be stuff that we add during the fall. The main thing is I just wanted to get the basic offense and defense in, and we’ll switch up once we get into practice and the season.”
The Lady Cougars went 11-17 last season, and head coach Todd Johnston stepped down in March.
Among the top returnees for Grayson County are senior Sydney Perkins; juniors Sutten VanMeter, Ella Narvaez and Isabel Blanton; and sophomore Kenedi Green.
Perkins led the Lady Cougars in scoring at 11.2 points a game and was the only double-figure scorer. VanMeter added 7 points a game, while Narvaez added 4.5 rebounds a game and Green 4.3.
“I’m very pleased with the way the older girls have mixed with the younger girls, and I think that’s really important,” McClintic said. “We’ve had great leadership from the older girls, and it’s trickled down to the younger girls. Everybody has bought in.”
He said, with team activities ended, if players want to have individual work, he will open the gym for them.
“As far as team activity, we probably won’t do anything until probably mid-August when we start conditioning,” he said.
McClintic said he’s looking forward to further working with his team.
“We haven’t really gotten to do any drills as far as rebounding stuff, and things like that, but we’ve done a lot of shooting drills,” he said.
For instance, on Tuesday, the Lady Cougars had a one-hour workout, “and we went up and down and did nothing but shoot.”
He said his players also have been welcoming to his coaching.
“What has made it really good for me personally is the way they have bought into our stuff and bought into the way I coach and so forth,” he said. “I’m happy with their attitudes; it’s just been great.”
