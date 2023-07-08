Medea Elizabeth Thomas Dennis, age 54, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1968, to the late R.V. and Mary Daugherty Thomas, of Leitchfield.
She is survived by her life partner of 21 years, Larry Lampton; her daughter, Courtney (Kenny) Kiper; and her sons, Joe Brent Clemons, Gavin (Melissa) Dennis and Chaz Dennis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.V. and Mary Thomas.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Father Brandon Williams will be officiating.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
