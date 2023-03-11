Each of us has had or know someone whom has had a need for more information pertaining to our mental health well-being at some point but didn’t know where to turn.
Thanks to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC), the Mental Health and Addiction Resource Fair will be back this year. The event will be held on March 15 from 9 to 1 at the Centre on Main.
According to Jessica Embry, the Addiction Services Director at OHTLMC, the Resource Fair is returning for the third year.
“COVID kept us from hosting it the past couple years, but everyone wanted us to bring it back and both of these health issues landed at the top of the Community Needs Assessment for our area, so we are pleased to partner with the Community Health Committee and the Chamber to make it happen again. Embry said. “We have over 40 venders that are going to be set up with information about both mental health and drug and alcohol addiction services available to those in our community.”
Embry said there will be something there for everyone to help educate themselves on the latest news and treatments for mental health and addiction.
“We encourage you to stop by and meet the providers and gather information either for yourself or your loved ones,” she said. “If you are a community service provider, you will want to come to gather resources to pass on to those you work with.”
Below are a few of the many services that will be available at the March 15 event.
• Owensboro Health will have several departments represented including the mobile unit where it will be doing mental health assessments; the aromatherapy department; and the Maternal Mental Health Foundation.
• UK’s Target 4 Program will be testing for HIV and providing education.
• The Mobile Harm Reduction Unit will be on hand to train anyone interested in learning to use Narcan and will provide free kits.
• Legal Aid will be providing information on the Expungement Process for those with a criminal record.
• Representatives will be there providing information on how to qualify for Medicaid and other medical coverage.
• GC Safe and the Leitchfield Police Department will be on hand to take any prescription drugs in need of disposal.
These are just a few of the many providers who are going to be there to provide information and answer any questions someone might have. The event will also provide lunch for the first 150 whom attend, and many of the organizations have provided door prizes. Mark your calendars and plan to attend this informative event brought to you by the many service providers in the area.
“Events like this require lots of planning, and we need everyone to come out and show interest and gather information so we can continue to bring these services to the area,” Embry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.