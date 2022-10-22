Following the recent passing of Sen. C.B. Embry, the longtime chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, & Public Protection (VMAPP), Senate President Robert Stivers announced that Sen. Steve Meredith (R-Leitchfield) was named Embry’s successor.
“C.B. was a great friend and embodied what it means to be a true statesman,” Stivers said. “He left his mark not only on VMAPP but on the Senate as a whole, and we are all going to deeply miss him. Serving as C.B.’s vice-chair on VMAPP, Steve knows the topics and issues that the committee covers very well. There was no question in my mind that he is the best man to fill this role, and I look forward to Steve’s leadership in running this important committee.”
VMAPP addresses issues relating to veterans’ rights, benefits, education, health care and nursing homes; military affairs and civil defense; the National Guard; the retention of military bases; the safety of citizens and security of public buildings and property; law enforcement; military memorials and cemeteries.
“C.B. was a dear friend and colleague. I was lucky enough to have been one of his constituents prior to entering politics, and was always grateful for his strong leadership, passion and commitment to advocating for the needs of our community,” Meredith said. “I have some very large shoes to fill, but I was able to learn a lot from C.B. while serving as his vice chair over the last few years. I will dearly miss him, as will all of us here in the General Assembly. I am honored that President Stivers has the confidence in me to assume leadership of the committee.”
