The state office of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) recently recognized Grayson County’s state legislators, Sen. Steve Meredith (R-Leitchfield) and Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-18), for their voting records in the 2021-22 session of the General Assembly.
Both Meredith and Heavrin received 100% ratings from the NFIB for voting on legislation that benefits small businesses.
“It’s important to have elected leaders who understand the challenges facing Kentucky’s small businesses and will do everything they can to enable small businesses to grow and create jobs,” NFIB State Director Tom Underwood said.
As a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Appropriations & Revenue Committee, Meredith’s office, in a press release, said the senator has been a staunch proponent of passing legislation that helps reduce the regulatory burden that hampers the success of businesses in the commonwealth.
“Thriving small businesses are an essential element for the workforce in our rural communities, and since being elected to the State Senate, I have been focused on helping pass legislation that helps businesses achieve economic success,” Meredith said. “I’m grateful to receive a perfect score because of my support of policies strengthening Kentucky’s economic standing.”
During her time in the legislature, Heavrin’s office, in a press release, said the representative has earned a reputation as an outspoken advocate for Kentucky’s small businesses and the role they play in creating jobs and strengthening communities.
“Being a small business owner, I know the current challenges people are facing,” said Heavrin. “I will continue to be an advocate here in Frankfort and in our community. Our caucus stands committed to working to combat the worker shortage.”
Underwood said the NFIB Voting Record does not reflect every element considered by a lawmaker when voting, nor does it represent a complete profile of a legislator. The 2021-22 voting record includes eight key votes in both chambers on critical issues such as tax relief, unemployment reform, and COVID-19 recovery.
To learn more about NFIB in Kentucky, visit www.NFIB.com/KY. Visit legislature.ky.gov for more information on Sen. Meredith and to view legislation from the 2022 Legislative Session.
