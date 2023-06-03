Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has appointed Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield, as the co-chair of the newly formed Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force.
“Before entering public service, I spent 40 years as a hospital administrator identifying ways to improve the operations and care we provided to our patients in their most urgent time of need,” Meredith said. “I look forward to applying that experience as co-chair of this task force and examining and identifying ways the Cabinet for Health and Family can provide services more effectively and efficiently. I am truly honored and grateful to President Stivers for this opportunity.”
“Steve brings expertise and knowledge to this committee that will be invaluable to its success,” Stivers said. “I can’t think of anybody more qualified to lead this task force as Senate co-chair, and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to guide this task force and ultimately develop sound policy reforms for the Kentucky General Assembly to consider in the 2024 Legislative Session.”
Resulting from Senate Bill 48, sponsored by Meredith, the task force is to study the organizational structure, operations, and administration of programs, policies, and procedures within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The task force will:
- Examine the cabinet’s structure, operations, programs, policies, and procedures to determine if or how services may be delivered more effectively and efficiently; and
- Examine Kentucky’s benefits cliff and continue the work of the prior benefits cliff task force.
The members of the Health and Human Services Delivery System Task Force are:
- Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield — Senate co-chair
- House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade, R-Stanford — House co-chair
- Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville
- Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria
- Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Lousville
- Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe
- Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield
- Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill
- Rep. Amy Neighbors, R-Edmonton
- Rep. Sarah Stalker, D-Louisville
Meredith will also serve as a member of the Certificate of Need (CON) Task Force, which is established as a result of Senate Concurrent Resolution 165, sponsored by Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona, and House Concurrent Resolution 85, sponsored by Rep. Marianne Proctor, R-Union. The task force will review Kentucky’s Certificate of Need program, including the state health plan and related statutes, and study the need to maintain or modify the Certificate of Need for each covered health service.
The members of the CON Task Force are:
- Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville — co-chair
- Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville — co-chair
- Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville
- Senate President Pro Tempore David P. Givens, R-Greensburg
Sen. Steve Mere
- dith, R-Leitchfield
- Sen. John Schickel, R-Union
- Rep. Lindsey Burke, D-Lexington
- Rep. Daniel Elliott, R-Danville
- Rep. Marianne Proctor, R-Union
- Rep. Susan Witten, R-Louisville
- Each task force consists of 10 legislative members:
- The House speaker appoints four members of the House majority.
- The House minority floor leader appoints one member of the House minority.
- The Senate president appoints four members of the Senate majority.
- The Senate minority floor leader appoints one member of the Senate minority.
The Legislative Research Commission formed additional special committees to conduct business over the interim period, and they include the Task Force on School and Campus Security, the Jail and Corrections Reform Task Force, the Lottery Trust Fund Task Force, the Mulitmodal Freight Transportation System Improvement Task Force, and the Task Force on Local Government Annexation.
Each task force will submit its findings and recommendations to the Legislative Research Commission by Dec. 4.
Task force meetings will be live-streamed via the LRC YouTube Channel and ket.org/legislature. Archived footage of committee meetings can be accessed at KET.org/legislature/archives and on the LRC YouTube Channel. Follow the LRC Legislative Calendar for task force meeting information.
