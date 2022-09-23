With Angela Kerr’s father standing feet away, the Radcliff man found guilty of her 2021 murder was sentenced Tuesday to 70 years in prison on murder and other charges.
“The day you take your last breath justice will be served,” Angela’s father, Doug Kerr, said to Joseph Meredith before the judge announced his sentence. “There’s a special place in hell for you.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa Logsdon said before the sentencing that Meredith’s actions were monstrous.
“He’s only had 74 days, if I understand his statement correctly at trial, of his adult life that he’s spent outside of prison walls, and in that 74 days, he managed to befriend Angela, kill her and then, have sex with her dead body,” Logsdon said. “That’s what monsters are made of. That’s what maximum sentences are for.”
Kerr and his family members stood feet from the podium as Hardin Circuit Court Judge John David Simcoe announced the sentence.
“You chose to take her life,” Simcoe said. “After she was dead, you chose to not treat her like a human being, with respect.”
The jury at Meredith’s trial set his sentence at 30 years on the murder charge, 20 years on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and 20 years for abuse of a corpse, and recommended all be served consecutively. The sentences on the lesser charges were enhanced because the jury found Meredith guilty of being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
“This is a consecutive case without a doubt,” Simcoe said.
A motion for a new trial filed by Meredith’s defense attorney will be denied, Simcoe also stated.
Meredith shot Kerr, a 27-year-old from Grayson County, multiple times on March 12, 2021, inside a Scenic Drive home in Radcliff where he lived. He then had sexual intercourse with her body, an act he videotaped.
It took jurors less than 90 minutes to return a guilty verdict for murder in his trial in August, which included jurors hearing a recording of a phone call Meredith made to his mother after the killing. During the call, Meredith said Kerr tried to grab the gun away and it went off, and then Meredith “saw red” and shot her repeatedly.
At trial, Meredith’s defense attorneys claimed the shooting was done in self-defense, and Meredith was involuntarily intoxicated after insulin and LSD were added without Meredith’s knowledge to a shot of meth he took prior to Kerr’s death.
Prosecutors couldn’t ask for the death penalty or life in prison without parole because there were no aggravating circumstances, a fact which Logsdon said Tuesday in her comments to Meredith that she regretted.
“I wish…death were an option. Or life without parole were an option,” she said. “I wish those were options that I could have given a jury.”
Meredith said before his sentencing he wished “this had never happened.”
“I wish that I could bring Angela’s life back,” he said. “I do apologize for everything that’s happened.”
But Kerr said he did not accept Meredith’s apology.
“Your dumb decision…took my child, and that’s a life sentence for my family,” he said. “No, I won’t accept your pitiful apologies.”
Kelly McKinney can be reached at 270-505-1404 or kmckinney@thenewsenterprise.com.
