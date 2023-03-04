Senate President Robert Stivers has named Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield, to the Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Advisory Committee.
The Committee’s purpose is to provide oversight and recommendations to the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening Program and report annually to the Kentucky General Assembly.
The Senate President and House Speaker appoint one member of each respective chamber to the committee for a four-year term. Additional members of the committee represent organizations and demographics most affected by colon cancer in the Commonwealth.
“When first made aware of a vacancy, I knew Steve was the person to represent our caucus on this Committee,” Stivers said. “Before joining the senate, Steve spent decades as a healthcare executive, and his professional background will bring unparalleled insight and expertise.”
The Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention committee was established by KRS 214.540-544 in 2008, focusing on giving uninsured and underinsured Kentuckians with individual incomes at or less than 300% of the poverty level. The goal of the program is to reduce colon cancer deaths through the prevention and early detection of colon cancer while identifying ways for Kentuckians to make access to high-quality colon cancer screening services, including colonoscopy, easier.
“I am truly honored and want to thank President Stivers for having the confidence in me to serve on this committee,” Meredith said. “What initially led me to seek this office was to address healthcare needs in the commonwealth and a desire to identify ways to make our government agencies more efficient. Sadly, far too many Kentuckians are losing their lives to colon cancer, but I am confident that this committee will have a meaningful impact and can save lives.”
According to the CDC, Kentucky ranks as one of the top states for the highest per capita deaths from colon cancer.
In 2021, the General Assembly enacted Senate Bill 16. The measure updated Colon Cancer Screening Program with its fund and advisory committee to include “and Prevention” in the title. It required funds from selling special cancer prevention license plates to be directed to the program fund and used solely for colon cancer screening and prevention. The bill also updated the membership of the program’s advisory committee and required the Department for Medicaid Services to present statistics on cancer services related to colorectal cancer annually and upon request.
The next Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.