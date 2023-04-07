Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith announced in a statement on Facebook this week that, effective May 1, he will step down from his role with the Clarkson Police Department.
Meredith was sworn in as Clarkson Police Chief in February of 2015.
“When I began my law enforcement career several years ago, I had wants and desires,” Meredith said in his statement. “Those desires eventually turned into dreams and then into goals. Shortly thereafter, I set myself on a path so that I would eventually conquer those goals.
“The path that I decided to follow has not always been an easy one, but I have buckled down and faced the uphill, winding portions of the journey head on, without hesitation and without thoughts of ever giving up.
“Recently, I have been faced with another obstacle. I have come to a place where I feel change is inevitable for growth. For the past eight years, I have proudly and honorably served as the police chief of Clarkson. I cannot begin to thank the mayor, the commissioners, the citizens and the business owners of Clarkson enough for the opportunity they granted me by letting me serve them...
“After many prayers and conversations with my wife, family and other mentors, I formally announce that I will be stepping down as Police Chief of Clarkson effective at midnight May 1, 2023.
“I am proud but humble of the achievements we made at CKPD during the past eight years, and I’m sure the city officials will appoint a new chief who will continue to grow.
“My dedication has been, and will continue to be focused primarily on the betterment of Grayson County and the communities within. Although it’s a little too early to disclose every detail, I can assure you that I am working and concentrating on my biggest move yet of my law enforcement career. Stepping down as police chief will give me more time to set things into motion, ‘the calm before the storm.’
“Thanks, Clarkson and Grayson County. You have forever been and always will be my people and my home. We will continue to develop and to grow together.”
Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson, in a statement, commended Meredith for his service.
“Eight years ago when I swore Buck in, there were 18 inches of snow on the ground,” Henderson said. “Buck has done an outstanding job for the city of Clarkson. It will be hard to fill his shoes. Of course, I totally understand and wish him and his family the very best life has to offer.”
