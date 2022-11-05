Michael Lewis Hook, age 68, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at his residence.
He was born Oct. 21, 1954, in Louisville, to the late Lewis Hook and Elizabeth Conroy.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Hook.
He is survived by two daughters, Fallon Hook (Michael Nelson) and Patricia Doyle; a son, Michael “Tackle” Hook; his significant other, Evelyn Decker; and a step-daughter, Candy Decker.
Visitation was held from 1-7 p.m. (CDT) Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Cremation followed and his ashes will be buried at a later date at Clarkson Cemetery.
